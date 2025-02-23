Our habits often define us, forming core elements of our personalities. When it comes to the PC community, bad habits are rampant, painting a somewhat negative picture of PC users in front of everyone else. Trashing on consoles, complaining about remakes and remasters, and scaring everyone away from prebuilt PCs might be the most common examples, but they're far from the worst habits you'll come across.

From PC building and gaming to their response to marketing fluff, and being plain snobbish, PC users' bad habits cover a wide range of activities and beliefs. Let's get into it, so you can take out the pitchforks and shower me with some choice words in the comments.

7 Wasting money on unnecessary components

You don't have an unlimited budget, do you?