It's always great to revisit the best tech of the year, but objectively more fun to call out the snafus, mis-hits, and downright scams that transpired during the year that was. 2024 had no lack of PC hardware failures, so the most difficult job was to decide which ones should make the cut for this list. From Intel having one of the worst years ever and AMD launching multiple disappointments, to companies like Asus and NZXT mired in controversy, the year had it all.

7 Nvidia's RTX 4080 Super does the bare minimum

Hardly super