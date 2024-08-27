Key Takeaways Acrylic side panels on PC cases were prone to scratches and looked cheap; tempered glass was better in almost all areas.

Older Molex and IDE cables were replaced by SATA connectors due to being flimsy, clutter-prone, and more difficult to manage.

XL-ATX motherboards and 3D monitors never really took off due to poor adoption.

Intel's seven-year run with its 14 nm process node was notorious for churning out CPUs with minor year-over-year gains.

PC building, as we know it, has existed since the late 1980s, so we've had almost 40 years worth of innovation in this space. DIY enthusiasts using modular components to build their own PCs has been a thing for so long that we don't give it a second thought today. So, it's easy to forget some of the PC hardware trends that weren't as well-received as others.

Covering each of the "worst" PC hardware trends isn't possible in a single article, so this will be a subjective list with no real ranking between the picks. The trends you despised might not all be featured here, but I bet you'll agree that the ones I discuss here have all taken their rightful place in PC hardware hell.

6 PC cases with acrylic side panels

A weird look, and voila — 3 new scratches

Unlike most modern PC cases, transparent side panels weren't always a given in older models. It was fairly common to have boxy cases with a few holes or vents on the side panels for air to get through. Then, acrylic side panels introduced a whole other dimension to designing your custom PC, with a renewed focus on the esthetics of your build. Cases with these panels lasted for a long time, thanks to their popularity and durability.

Acrylic panels looked cheap and were extremely prone to scratches, both during shipping and cleaning.

However, they had a big problem that was solved by tempered glass side panels. Acrylic panels looked cheap and were extremely prone to scratches, both during shipping and cleaning. If you were someone who had to open and close the side panel often, your side panel would have had tons of scratches by the time your brand-new PC was a week old.

Tempered glass cases solved this by being less scratch-prone, clearer, and (later) even more durable and cost-effective.

5 Molex and IDE cables

Do you remember the dark ages?

It wasn't that long ago that Molex and IDE connectors were quite common in PCs. If you built PCs in the 2010s and before, you would remember using pin-and-socket Molex cables (AKA mustard-and-ketchup) to power your hard disks, CD/DVD drives, fans, and some other components. Molex connectors were almost universally hated for being flimsy and requiring a lot of effort to connect properly. They were fortunately replaced by SATA connectors.

SATA came to the rescue again, as IDE was phased out in favor of simpler and easier-to-manage SATA cables.

Similarly, IDE cables were these long and wide connectors used for hard drives and CD/DVD drives. They were fine for the most part, but when you tried to connect multiple components to a single chain or use too many cables, it soon became a major issue. Either your HDD and optical drive wouldn't work on the same IDE chain or the jumble of IDE cables would hurt the airflow inside the case and ruin the look of the build.

4 XL-ATX motherboards

Good luck finding a case for one

The ATX standard has been around forever. It was introduced around 1995 and has been the standard for motherboards and cases to date. While you might remember additional motherboard form factors like mATX, mini-ITX, and even E-ATX, there was another one that existed briefly back in 2009-10. The XL-ATX form factor for motherboards was introduced by EVGA, and even Gigabyte and MSI launched their XL-ATX cases.

It was difficult to find a case that fit these motherboards back then. It didn't last for long, at least as a mainstream standard.

Curiously, XL-ATX didn't have any standard dimensions, and everyone was free to produce whatever colossal motherboard they wanted. Motherboard manufacturers already had existing standards for sizes larger than the standard ATX, but they ignored them in favor of this divergent form factor. It was difficult to find a case that fit these motherboards back then. It didn't last for long, at least as a mainstream standard.

You might still find XL-ATX motherboards on the market, but without any standards to adhere to, they're not something used by most PC builders. You're better off sticking with the best motherboards for your next PC build.

3 3D monitors

Stop making 3D monitors happen

You might have heard Samsung announce a new glasses-free 3D gaming monitor a few days ago. Acer also announced a similar model last year under its SpatialLabs View line of monitors. However, manufacturers have been trying to push 3D monitors way before this new wave of 3D displays. We don't know how the market will receive the second coming of 3D monitors, but we are painfully aware of what happened the last time.

They were awfully expensive and awkward to use due to active or passive glasses. The image quality took a hit, and there was almost no 3D content for them to make sense.

Both 3D TVs and monitors suffered from a series of problems. They were awfully expensive (and never really got cheaper), and awkward to use due to active or passive glasses. The image quality took a hit, and there was almost no 3D content for them to make sense. By the mid-2010s, it was clear that 3D displays for mainstream consumers weren't going to take off.

Nvidia killed 3D Vision in 2019, and the category gracefully exited from stage left, never to be heard from again, until now. We don't know if glasses-free, high-resolution 3D is indeed the future, or if it belongs to headsets like the Apple Vision Pro, but as of today, we can certainly say that 3D monitors for PCs are among the worst trends that never quite materialized.

2 Blower-style GPUs

They managed to overstay their welcome