I always thought the worst PC I ever built was my first-ever build back in 2007. It was certainly the weakest in terms of performance, rocking just an Intel Core 2 Duo processor and no discrete GPU. When I started thinking about all my builds for this article, however, I realized the worst machine I built wasn't the weakest one, but the one where I made all the wrong choices.

The 2020 pandemic build that I put together for my brother takes the cake for my worst showing — a $700 PC built with a mix of new and pre-owned parts, and plagued with a lot of bad decisions. The lockdown played a role in how the PC turned out, but I'd be lying if I said most of the faults weren't of my own making.