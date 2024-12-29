If you've been building PCs for years, picking the right components for a budget and knowing what specifications to look for can be second nature. For new PC builders, however, things might not be so obvious the first time around. Choosing the core components for a gaming PC might seem simple, especially with the help of sites like PCPartPicker, but you need to think about much more than compatibility and value for money.

Some purchase decisions can cost you a lot, considering you won't always identify the problem in time to return something. More than the financial impact of buying the wrong component for your build, the headaches and regret you'll deal with can ruin the whole experience. I'll exclude PC cases from this discussion — unless you're picking the cheapest one possible or one that's too small for your components, you'll probably be fine.

7 Ignoring the SSD specs

Go deeper than Gen4 vs. Gen5

Close

You might already have a great Gen4 or even Gen5 NVMe SSD in mind for your gaming PC, but dig deeper and compare the most important SSD specs when picking the best SSD for your gaming PC. Similar to many Gen3 SSDs that weren't always rated for the maximum read/write speeds of the interface, not all Gen4 and Gen5 SSDs are made the same. Your shortlisted Gen4 drive might only reach up to 5,000 MB/s against a similarly priced drive rated at over 7,000 MB/s.

Such discrepancies are also seen on Gen5 drives, but they don't matter as much due to the already high transfer speeds of all Gen5 SSDs. Another feature to look for is a DRAM cache, which might not show any significant results in gaming workloads, but is good to have for large file transfers, especially if an SSD with DRAM doesn't cost you any more than a DRAM-less drive.

Lastly, you should also try to find the random IOPS (Input/Output Operations Per Second) of the SSD you're about to buy. Instead of the sequential read/write speeds you see advertised on the SSD product page, random IOPS are more indicative of how well the drive will perform in gaming and other day-to-day operations such as opening multiple applications simultaneously. Generally, more expensive drives tend to feature higher IOPS.

6 Buying an insufficient or incapable PSU

Don't put your entire PC at risk