We live in an era where remasters can breathe new life into beloved classics, making them accessible to new generations while preserving their legacy for longtime fans. But not every remaster is created equal.

Sometimes, developers and publishers take the lazy route, slapping on minor visual updates or halfhearted tweaks without respecting what made the originals special. These games deserved far better treatment, and fans deserved far more respect.

5 Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Bugs, laziness, and lost potential