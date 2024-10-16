No one builds a perfect PC the first time. Even if you build a gaming PC with the most balanced configuration, you might make several other building mistakes that can ruin your gaming experience. PC building is a learning process where you get better with every new build. Your blunders when building a PC turn out to be your best teachers.

The process of putting your PC together might be fraught with potential mistakes, but what about the buying stage? Purchasing the wrong components might seem impossible considering that builders can always use PCPartPicker, but not every first-time builder uses or knows about it. If you're still new to PCs, you could succumb to some rookie buying mistakes where your new build will be over even before it begins.

5 Buying a PC case based on looks alone

Looks matter, but not at the cost of performance

Choosing a PC case might be subjective, and a matter of personal taste, but you shouldn't prioritize looks over everything else. Housing the rest of the components and providing sufficient airflow for them are the primary functions of a PC case. Unless these functions are taken care of, you shouldn't obsess over whether your PC case is white or is covered with glass on 3 or 4 sides.

Many cases might look sleek and eye-catching, but are lacking in air intake, number of fans, or support for larger radiators.

When choosing a case, try to pick one that has a mesh intake panel on at least one side. Pre-installed fans, plenty of room, necessary mounts for radiators, and cable management features should also be kept in mind when you're browsing cases online, ready to add them to your cart. Many cases might look sleek and eye-catching, but are lacking in air intake, number of fans, or support for larger radiators.

4 Buying parts that don't fit in your case

A case that's too small is no case at all

Besides airflow, plenty of room is the most important feature you should look for in a case. If you're building a PC in 2024, chances are your graphics card and CPU cooler aren't on the compact end of the size scale. If you overlook specifications such as GPU clearance and cooler clearance when picking a case, you might be in for an awful surprise when your components arrive at your doorstep.

New PC builders often leave the case for last, and end up ignoring the minute details, leading to such unpleasant situations.

Realizing that your graphics card is too long, or the CPU cooler is too tall for your case is one of the worst feelings when building a PC. There's nothing you can do at this point other than return the case (if possible) and buy a new one. This will inevitably tarnish the experience, delay the proceedings, and leave a bad taste in your mouth. New PC builders often leave the case for last, and end up ignoring the minute details, leading to such unpleasant situations.

3 Buying a slow-as-heck NVMe SSD

Not all NVMe SSDs are made equal