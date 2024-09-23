If you're like most people and use your laptop or desktop computer close to where there are drinks, then you run a real risk of accidentally spilling something on your keyboard. While the options are endless, there are some things that are worse than others when it comes to giving your keyboard an unplanned shower.

Related 6 features that should be mandatory on every mechanical keyboard Mechanical keyboards differ greatly in both form and function, but skipping these 6 features should be illegal

7 Water

Most of the liquids on this list contain water, and water by itself is enough to kill any keyboard, or electronics in general. When water gets into conductive electronics, it causes power to flow where it shouldn't. This can cause permanent damage to the device, and in many cases, means throwing your keyboard in the bin.

Modern keyboards tend to be more resistant to water these days, though there's a difference between spilling a few drops and emptying out a whole glass into your keys. Either way, if you're fast at unplugging and flipping the keyboard over until it dries, it might still work.

The problem is that water is full of things that are not water, such as dissolved minerals, and once the water has dried, the residue of these materials can also cause issues with corrosion, conductivity, or just gumming up moving parts.

Related Changing your mechanical keyboard's hot-swappable switches is easier than it sounds Having hot-swappable switches allows you to customize your keyboard and change out broken switches with ease

6 Sugary drinks

Soda, juice, or anything that's made with plenty of real sugar is a nightmare to spill on your keyboard. The liquid component is bad enough, but even if you manage to dry the keyboard, the sugary residue left behind will make things sticky. Apart from gumming up the works of your keyboard, a sugary residue will also attract ants.

Assuming that the sticky stuff hasn't gotten into the keyboard switches themselves, where they make contact with circuitry, you can still rescue the keyboard. However, this usually involves dismantling the keyboard and then using isopropyl alcohol to clean it off, or perhaps a bit of warm soapy water for parts like the exterior plastic keyboard case. Keep in mind that cleaning alcohol can damage rubber and plastic. If it did get into the electronics of the keyboard, don't get your hopes up. Also, mechanical keyboards are generally better suited for self-repair and maintenance, but membrane keyboards, which are far more common, aren't really meant to be taken apart.

5 Acidic liquids

I've already mentioned orange juice under sugary drinks, but it and other acidic liquids such as vinegar can do a number on your keyboard. While pure copper doesn't usually react to dilute acids you'd find in drinks, other metals in your keyboard still can, and oxidized layers that mess with conductivity can also form in places where they shouldn't.

Related What makes a good mechanical keyboard? Differentiating keyboards can be difficult, but what factors other than features make a mechanical keyboard truly great?

4 Alcohol

As mentioned above, alcohol can damage some plastics and rubbers, and that's true of the type of alcohol in beverages as well. Although it's nowhere near as strong as rubbing alcohol, if you fail to clean the alcohol spill effectively, you may find that some components of your keyboard will fail over time.

Even when you have a "spillproof" laptop or keyboard, alcohol can be a terror to deal with. Someone once spilled an entire beer on my brand-new Dell laptop, and although the laptop was fine thanks to its spillproof design, it smelled awful for months afterward.

Related How much is too much to spend on a keyboard? When you can spend anywhere from $10 to $500+ on a keyboard, how much is too much?

3 Milk

While I enjoy a nice glass of milk as much as the next person, spilling some on your keyboard is not fun. It's not so much that milk is an especially damaging liquid (though it's mildly acidic), but that it's replete with proteins and lipids. This means that the little bits of milk you don't clean out will become rancid and invite bacterial growth or mold, which leads to a terrible smell.

Related How to build your own mechanical keyboard Want to build a mechanical keyboard from scratch? Check out our step-by-step guide to build the mechanical keyboard of your dreams.

2 Coffee

It's ironic, since coffee is the most likely liquid I'll have near my keyboard, but it can be a triple-whammy depending on how you take it. If you take it with milk and sugar, you combine the mild acidic power of coffee with the rancidness of milk and the stickiness of sugar. It might just be bad luck, but none of the keyboards I have spilled coffee on over the years could be saved.

Related 3 reasons to get a Hall effect keyboard instead of a mechanical one You might want to skip mechanical keyboards altogether in favor of Hall effect keyboards that are all the rage right now

1 Seawater

It's fun to take your laptop to the beach, but if you accidentally get seawater in your keyboard, well, the news isn't good. Since it's more conductive than fresh water, the odds of a short circuit are higher, and even if it dries out, there's going to be salt and other gunk from sea life in there.

Close

Prevention is better than the cure

It's never going to be a good day when you spill a liquid on your keyboard. Even when you can save your hardware, the rescue process can be so involved it might just be easier to buy a new keyboard. The only surefire way to avoid this is to keep all liquids away from your keyboard.

What's the worst thing you've ever dumped on your own keyboard? If you saved it, what did you do?