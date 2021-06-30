Work Safer from Home with WOT Browsing Security

If you’ve found yourself working from home or using your personal computer as a work machine, you’re not alone. Many people have changed their work environment since the beginning of the pandemic, which shifts the responsibility of cybersecurity from your company to you. If you’re looking to beef up the internet security on your computer, this simple Chrome extension can help.

WOT is designed as an advanced browsing security and privacy shield. It’s a chrome extension that is able to protect users from scams, malware, phishing, and identity theft. When you visit a website, the WOT security will run a safety check based on user ratings, reviews, and ML algorithms. This is especially important for anyone who uses a personal computer for work. Clicking on the wrong website, or downloading the wrong file, could give an intruder access to your work email and documents.

Safer browsing is also applied to search engines. WOT supports all popular search engines including Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, Yandex, and more. Search engine results will display a security rating next to each link. You’ll be able to avoid any risky links, before you even click on them. If WOT detects any security threats, you will receive malware and virus alerts. You’ll be able to act quickly to avoid these security risks and keep your computer safe.

WOT gathers data from its userbase to help determine in websites are harmful or safe. Users are able to leave reviews and mark websites as a security threat. As a user, you will also be able to mark specific websites as unsafe, helping everyone browse with fewer risks.

WOT is a cross-platform solution that will work on any computer that is able to run Google Chrome. Adding the extension to your browser is easy.

Go to mywot.com Click Add WOT to chrome to see the chrome web store page Click Add to Chrome A popup will ask you if you’d like to add the extension. Click Add extension

Premium Features

For more advanced security, the premium WOT plan can protect you from online scams, popups, and adult websites. Some scams can be complex, and bypass typical security tools. WOT is able to detect these types of scams which include phishing attacks. The blocking of adults websites not only covers porn, but can protect users from gambling sites as well.

The premium version is available as a service that can be canceled at any time. Users have a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can get started with WOT by adding the Chrome extension here.

