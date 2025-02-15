Windows search is slow, frustrating, resource-intensive, and prone to burying the file you actually need under irrelevant results. With a built-in Bing search engine, it’s undoubtedly a common pain point for Windows users. And that's even before mentioning the full-screen takeover that disrupts your focus. Overall, it’s nowhere close to app launchers like Alfred, Raycast, and even Spotlight Search on Mac.

Here is where Wox comes into play. This lightweight, highly customizable launcher provides instant access to your applications, files, and a wealth of powerful plugins. See why Wox is the ideal Alfred replacement that Windows users have been waiting for.

Wox is currently available in version 2.0 state. However, it’s full of bugs. I highly recommend sticking with version 1.0 for now. It looks outdated compared to the latest version, but gets the job done without throwing errors that still need to be worked out.

5 Search for apps and files

Find what you need quickly

Wox offers a unified search bar that acts as a central hub for a variety of tasks. You can simply begin typing the name of the application you want to launch. Wox will instantly start filtering the results. For example, when you start typing "words" it will likely bring up Microsoft Word.

Once you install the Everything setup file, it unlocks local file search on Wox. You can simply type the file name in Wox and glance over the relevant suggestions. In my testing, it worked like a charm. For instance, I have several Obsidian folders on the PC and have written many articles on the same subject. I can launch Wox and search for Obsidian to glance over everything from a single place. It’s a huge productivity booster.

You should specify file types in your search. For example, typing "report .docx" might help narrow down your search to Word documents.

4 Run web searches and add your favorite folders

Stay organized, effortlessly