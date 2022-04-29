Wristcam makes video calls a reality on your Apple Watch

If you own a Wristcam, you’ll be happy to know that you can now make video calls from your Apple Watch . Unfortunately, this operation isn’t performed using FaceTime. Instead, you’ll have to rely on the Wristcam app, which means both parties will need to have the app installed in order to perform a video call. In order to gain access to the new feature, users will first have to head to the WristCam website in order to request “early access”. You will need to fill out your name and email address. Although it isn’t the most seamless, the company states on its About page that it is currently working with different developers to add better support and compatibility.

For those unfamiliar with the accessory, the Wristcam is an Apple Watch band that was launched last year. It gave Apple Watch users the ability to take photos and videos. The product was developed by an ex-Apple engineer. The company’s mission statement is “focused on making camera-powered software experiences faster and more accessible than ever before”. The Wristcam has an 8MP primary camera for taking photos and 1080p videos of the environment around you and makes use of a 2MP for selfies.