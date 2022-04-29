Wristcam makes video calls a reality on your Apple Watch
If you own a Wristcam, you’ll be happy to know that you can now make video calls from your Apple Watch. Unfortunately, this operation isn’t performed using FaceTime. Instead, you’ll have to rely on the Wristcam app, which means both parties will need to have the app installed in order to perform a video call. In order to gain access to the new feature, users will first have to head to the WristCam website in order to request “early access”. You will need to fill out your name and email address. Although it isn’t the most seamless, the company states on its About page that it is currently working with different developers to add better support and compatibility.
For those unfamiliar with the accessory, the Wristcam is an Apple Watch band that was launched last year. It gave Apple Watch users the ability to take photos and videos. The product was developed by an ex-Apple engineer. The company’s mission statement is “focused on making camera-powered software experiences faster and more accessible than ever before”. The Wristcam has an 8MP primary camera for taking photos and 1080p videos of the environment around you and makes use of a 2MP for selfies.
You can activate the camera via the app or press the device’s physical button. A single press will take a photo and a long press will begin taking a video. There is 8GB of onboard storage that can hold up to over an hour of video or thousands of photos. The Wristcam does require power and can be charged with the included magnetic charging cable. A full charge should last all day. The product comes in three colors and is available in six sizes, ranging from 38mm to 45mm. It can be purchased through the company’s website starting at $299.
