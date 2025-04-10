Yes, you read that title right. This text you're reading right now? I'm writing it on the Remarkable 2 in its entirety. And I don't mean typing it using the keyboard cover. I'm writing everything by hand.

How is it going? Well, I'll have to give you full impressions as I write, but I will say it feels a lot better than a typical tablet. So far, most of my problems stem from my poor handwriting.

Handwriting recognition is cool — but not perfect

I'm a nervous writer

The reason I'm able to write this entire article by hand is the fact that ReMarkable tablets offer handwriting recognition and can convert it to typed text. This is a cool feature, but just looking at what I've written so far, I can already see where this process is going to struggle. In fact, I'll try converting what I have right now, and...

Well, that went a lot worse than I expected. Somehow, the word ReMarkable from the title ended up in the intro text and there's a bit of a mess in terms of formatting the converted text. Of course, you won't see that since I have to clean the text up for publishing, but I'll have a picture above. It's very obvious that recognizing formatting based on my handwriting is not going to work terribly well. An em dash was suppressed, and a period was turned into a bullet point somehow.

While some problems may be the fault of the conversion in itself, I know I'm not making things easy, either. Growing up, I was always told my handwriting is very hard to read, and apparently I didn't even know how to hold a pen properly for writing. One time, I struggled to read my own handwriting in front of the class. I'm just a bit of a nervous writer, I think. Sometimes I'll add pen strokes I don't need because I don't fully process what I'm about to write before I write. Other times I just don't properly finish a stroke or draw a weird shape. Just making this text semi-usable is requiring a lot of erasing and rewriting.

I also just realized that part of the problem with the text conversion may be my misaligned writing, so I've now enabled grid lines that will hopefully help with that (it's not doing much for my other flaws, though). That is a cool thing about this tablet, though! I can easily erase text and change the template to improve my notes, which a real paper notebook can't do.

Oh, look at that, the grid lines seem to be helping.