I've been a Windows user since I first laid hands on a keyboard, but since my childhood, I've branched out and dabbled with every operating system one could think of. Even still, most of my work and play occurs on Mac and Windows PCs, respectively. Linux was the odd one left out, and it's unfortunate because I love the idea of Linux. Open-source, ultimate customizability, and absolutely zero bloat just sounds like total bliss, but I've always delayed any kind of swap for two main reasons: comfort and compatibility.

Related 5 useful Linux tools that would never make sense on Windows The Linux ecosystem is home to a host of neat services, many of which are impractical on a Windows machine

WSL solved one of those issues

It allowed me to sharpen my CLI abilities

I have a decent understanding of the Linux command line from my post-secondary education, but most of that was server-related workflows, not personal use. While there is quite a bit of overlap in the basic skills, I was still quite rusty when I picked it back up recently. WSL helped tremendously in bridging that gap.

WSL stands for Windows Subsystem for Linux, and it does what it says on the tin. It's a compatibility layer that allows users to run a fully-fledged, integrated Linux system on top of their existing Windows install, without the need for any kind of virtual machine or dual-boot setup. It's developed and maintained by Microsoft, and can be installed through an admin Powershell terminal with the command wsl --install.

This is intended to help make natural Linux users more comfortable in a Windows environment, allowing them to natively run their Linux tools, but it actually helped in the opposite fashion in my case. It allowed me to refamiliarize myself with Linux without the need to start from zero on a fresh installation. I could grep, rsync, and sed my own files to my heart's content.

Related 6 reasons why Linux is better than ever Linux has become a lot more user-friendly over the last couple of years

WSL helped me realize I was ready to switch

Well, mostly ready anyway