Apple has sent out WWDC22 invitations to members of the press

It’s official — Apple has finally sent out WWDC22 invitations to members of the press. The anticipated event will likely include a first look at the upcoming iOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13. That’s in addition to the potential release of the first Developer Betas of these operating systems, after the main keynote concludes. The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is usually a software-focused event. However, Apple could potentially release or give us a glimpse of upcoming hardware.

Just like recent years, WWDC22 will take place online — due to the COVID19 pandemic. It will start on Monday, June 6, and it will last until Friday, June 10. Expectedly, there will be no costs to attend this conference. All users worldwide will be able to stream the main keynote on the company’s events website and official YouTube channel. That’s in addition to the Apple TV and Apple Developer apps. The Cupertino tech giant could restrict certain sessions to registered developers only, though. The Apple developer membership costs $99 per year and comes with plenty of perks. These include access to the latest developer beta builds of the company’s operating systems and the ability to submit apps to the App Store.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that Apple will be inviting very limited guests to Apple Park on June 6 — including students and developers. It mentions in its announcement post:

In addition to the online conference, Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community. Space will be limited, and details about how to apply to attend will be provided on the Apple Developer site and app soon.

You can read the full announcement post on the company’s Newsroom website — where Apple has highlighted everything you need to know regarding WWDC22.

What’s your feature wishlist for iOS 16? Let us know in the comments section below.