Through a press release on its Newsroom website, Apple has announced that WWDC23 will be taking place on the week of June 5. During the Worldwide Developers Conference, the iPhone maker is expected to reveal iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10. Additionally, registered developers should be able to get their hands on the first betas right after the main keynote concludes. Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations states:

"WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary. WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!"

Apart from the software announcements, we expect the Cupertino firm to showcase the rumored mixed-reality headset. Though, if the rumors turn out to be true, the first generation of this AR/VR device could have a pretty pricey price tag, as it won't cater to average users. Next-gen editions could be somewhat cheaper to appeal to mainstream customers.

Just like previous years, all users will be able to watch the live stream on YouTube and the company's website for free. Additionally, registered developers can apply to attend the limited in-person event that will take place in Apple Park. Once the live stream comes to an end, the company will then make it available on the same online platforms for those wishing to re-watch it on demand.

WWDC is typically a software-focused event, so we certainly won't be seeing the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, or Apple Watch Series 9. Nonetheless, we may be seeing some new hardware, such as the rumored Mac Pro and the mixed-reality headset.

Source: Apple