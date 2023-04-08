WWDC23 will start on June 5, and this year's conference could be a significant one. Apple not only gives us previews of upcoming operating systems, but it sometimes includes notable hardware announcements. So what will the great iPhone maker announce this year? While there's no official list of what's to come yet, we have an idea or two. Let's dig into what we expect (and don't expect) from the upcoming WWDC23 in terms of fresh software and hardware.

WWDC23 expectations

Software

Let's start with WWDC's biggest focus. Typically, it revolves around new software releases. Apple previews the OS versions to come later in the year and seeds the first betas to developers on the same day. So during the main keynote of WWDC23, we will likely see sneak peeks of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, in addition to other Apple operating systems, such as tvOS 17 and the HomePod's audioOS 17.

Unfortunately, software leaks aren't common, so we don't have an idea of what to expect from these major OS version bumps. We only know that iOS 17 could have plenty of highly requested features and that watchOS 10 could be the biggest update to the excellent Apple Watch in many years. Apart from that, there's not much to speculate about.

Hardware

Apple only officially states that it will be previewing the upcoming versions of its operating systems during WWDC. The company doesn't mention anything related to the hardware. Despite that, rumors and leaks already give us insight into WWDC23's hardware announcements.

First up is the long-rumored mixed-reality headset, which may make its debut this year. This is arguably the most exciting announcement of WWDC23. While recent reports indicate that the device may not be ready yet, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman still believes that we will be seeing this AR/VR headset during WWDC. So the company may announce it, its OS, and the relevant development tools during the conference, while pushing its sale to a later date.

We could also see some new Macs during WWDC23. Last year, the company launched the M2 chip and MacBook Air M2 during WWDC22. So the company could similarly announce the M3 chip and the rumored 15.5-inch MacBook Air. We're also expecting the company to finally migrate the Mac Pro (aka The Cheese Grater) from Intel to its own silicon. Lastly, there's a small chance that Apple will also refresh the Mac Studio by boosting its chip and other internals.

WWDC23 no-shows

Since the event revolves around software and development, we likely won't be seeing any new devices duringbesides the aforementioned Macs. The iPhone SE 4 isn't expected before 2024, and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will most likely launch in the fall, along with the Apple Watch Series 9. We aren't expecting any new iPad this WWDC either.

While WWDC23 is right around the corner, there's still time for more rumors to surface. Despite detailed software leaks not coming around very often, they're still possible. Just recently we learned that iOS 17 could address many user concerns, and more whispers could follow. We could also hear more about the fresh Macs we could potentially see before the official reveal. In the meantime, we will have to sit tight and impatiently wait for our favorite time of the year.

What's your WWDC23 wishlist? Let us know in the comments section below.