The WWE 2K games have been gracing our consoles since 2013. Since then, getting a new 2K game about the squared circle is like a Money in the Bank cash-in — you might not always be excited about it, but you know it’s coming. Sometimes, 2K gives us some great, generational updates, but often, they’re barely more than incremental.

Regardless, a new 2K game does get every WWE fan excited, including yours truly. Sure, a WWE 2K game might not be on everyone’s games watchlist for the year, but for the fans, it’s a new chance to see if the company has listened to them, and given them features, matches, and QOL updates that they’ve wanted for years. That being said, some entries in the WWE 2K franchise have clearly shined brighter than others — here are the mainline WWE 2K games, ranked.

10 WWE 2K15

A dull new era