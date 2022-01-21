WWE 2K22 set to release this March with new game modes and Rey Mysterio as the cover star

The next installment in the WWE franchise, called WWE 2K22, is set to arrive in March this year. 2K games announced this new installment earlier today along with a full feature set that includes a redesigned game engine, new controls, new game modes, and more. Notably, the game will also feature Rey Mysterio on the cover in celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar.

The latest installment of the game will feature Rey Mysterio on the cover of the Standard and Deluxe Edition of the game. Publisher 2K Games has also confirmed a career showcase for Mysterio in the upcoming title. The showcase mode, in case you don’t know, allows players to relive key matches and moments in a wrestler’s career in a documentary style. Rey Mysterio is said to have an exciting showcase in WWE 2K22 thanks to his eventful career full of memorable matches.

New gameplay engine, games modes, and more!

2K Games also confirmed that the game will feature a redesigned gameplay engine, new controls, and upgraded visuals. WWE 2K22 is also said to have the most impressive graphics to date, glimpses of which can be seen in the announcement trailer for the game below:

Additionally, 2K Games is promising two new game modes for WWE 2K22 — MyGM and MyFACTION. In MyGM, players can step into the role of a WWE General Manager and call the shots from behind the scenes. From drafting the roster to developing iconic rivalries and championship showdowns, MyGM will deliver a fresh experience to the players. MyFACTION mode, on the other hand, will allow players to collect and manage their dream faction with weekly events and regular updates with high replayability value.

WWE 2K22 release date and availability

With the new WWE 2K22, 2K Games is looking to deliver a new experience to players after a brief hiatus. WWE went without a new game for the first time in two decades last year after a disappointing release of WWE 2K20. The game was riddled with bugs and was considered a downgrade from WWE 2K19 that came out a year before. The new WWE 2K22 is all set to release on March 11, 2022. It’ll be available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/ X.