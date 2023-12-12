WYZE Cam v3 3-Pack bundle $60 $94 Save $34 A 3-pack bundle of Wyze V3 cameras that's now down to its lowest price ever for a limited time. $60 at Amazon

This 3-pack camera bundle is one of the best deals you'll find if you're looking to protect your home or office on the cheap. You can now score a major discount on this bundle that knocks 36% off for a limited time, bringing the price down to just $59.98 for three cameras. So if you've been looking to add some surveillance to your home, this is going to be the setup for you.

What's great about the Wyze Cam V3?

Wyze has been making security cameras for quite some time, offering some of the most affordable models you can buy on the market. With that said, the Wyze Cam V3 is the brand's latest model, delivering impressive image quality, Color Night Vision, IP65 weather resistance, and more.

What allows the Wyze Cam V3 to stand head and shoulders above its competitors is the sheer value that you get from this product. You get 1080p recording, motion and sound detection, and 24/7 recording if you use a memory card. There's also two-way audio which means you can hear what's happening on the other end, and also communicate with those on the other side of the video feed as well.

These cameras are so compact that they can fit almost anywhere, making them the perfection solution no matter the environment. Of course, Wyze also has its own service that allows users to store their recorded clips in the cloud. As mentioned before, there is a local storage option when using a memory card too.

For the most part, you can't go wrong with this setup if you want something simple and easy to setup. Just be sure to grab this deal while you can because it won't last long. You can also take advantage of Amazon's extended holiday return period unitl January 31, 2024.