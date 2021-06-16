Wyze app and firmware updates bring new features to the Wyze Cam Outdoor and Wyze Lock

Smart home device manufacturer Wyze has started rolling out a significant update (via Reddit user u/WyzeCam) for the Wyze app and a new firmware update that brings several new features for the Wyze Cam Outdoor and the Wyze Lock. The Wyze app update (v. 2.21.25) is already available on the Google Play Store, and it brings Siren support and battery usage summer for the Wyze Cam Outdoor, Google Home integration for the Wyze Lock, and much more.

If you have a Wyze Cam Outdoor, you can download the Wyze app update from the Play Store link below and try out the new features. However, you’ll need to update the camera to firmware version 4.17.1.123 and the base station to firmware version 4.16.2.7. Along with the new features, the Wyze app update also brings a low battery indicator for the Wyze Sense v2 and a Vacation Mode indicator for the Wyze Bulb Color, along with several bug fixes and improvements. Tap/click on the section below to see the complete changelog.

Wyze app v2.21.25 changelog Added Siren support and a Battery Usage Summary for Wyze Cam Outdoor (requires Wyze Cam Outdoor firmware version 4.17.1.123 and Base Station: 4.16.2.7)

Added a low battery indicator for Wyze Sense v2

Added a Vacation Mode indicator for Wyze Bulb Color

Added support for Wyze Lock Google Home integration

Improved Smart Schedule for Wyze Sprinkler Controller

Enabled no-go zone rotation for Wyze Robot Vacuum

Enabled app sorting for Wyze Watch 44mm

Enabled bulk editing schedules for Wyze Floor Lamp

Fixed a bug that displayed the 12s limit icon for Cam Plus users

Fixed a detection zone setting bug for Wyze Cam v2

Fixed a bug that prevented Event videos from playing for Wyze Video Doorbell

Fixed a bug that prevented Wyze Video Doorbell Live Stream for Wyze Home Monitoring

Bug fixes

Google Home integration for the Wyze Lock will let you lock/unlock your home using a Google Assistant voice command. You’ll also be able to add the command to a Routine, which will automatically lock/unlock your home based on specified parameters. It’s worth noting that the feature will require you to set up a 4-digit pin for the unlock command as a safety measure.