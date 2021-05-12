Wyze Buds Pro are true wireless earbuds with premium features at a fraction of the cost

Wyze is best known for offering affordable smart home and lifestyle products — not true wireless earbuds. But that’s exactly what the company has launched, and they’re called Wyze Buds Pro.

Announced with little fanfare (via Phandroid), the Wyze Buds Pro are true wireless earbuds that offer active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and a price of just $60. (That’s not a typo; the earbuds really are $60.) That’s far more affordable than Apple’s AirPods Pro, which retail for $250 (but are frequently on sale for $199).

The Wyze Buds Pro include active noise cancellation up to 40dB, wind noise reduction, a six-microphone voice system for isolating and amplifying your voice, and up to 18 hours of total battery life — that’s with ANC on. And the case offers wireless charging with Qi-certified chargers; it’s not something you need to pay extra for.

Welcome to a quieter world. Wyze Buds Pro are premium buds with active noise cancellation, wireless charging and immersive sound. Now every-day listeners, runners, and audiophiles alike can get professional-quality quiet wherever they go. ✨ https://t.co/f8ADKwIlnl pic.twitter.com/d2mh2ag9xD — Wyze (@WyzeCam) May 11, 2021

Like other high-end wireless earbuds, Wyze Buds Pro offer a transparency mode, so you can hear what’s going around you. The feature is convenient in situations when you need to hear your surroundings, like an announcement over a PA system or when a coworker wants to have a conversation.

According to Wyze’s product page, the wireless earbuds feature 10 mm high-amplitude audio drivers for “rich treble and strong bass.” The earbuds also include three silicone tip sizes, so you can find your perfect fit. Additionally, the earbuds offer an adaptive EQ, custom touch controls, an auto pause feature, and Alexa.

These days, there are several high-end wireless earbuds on the market, from the aforementioned AirPods Pro to Amazon’s Echo Buds. But Wyze’s new Buds Pro just might be the dark horse option in 2021. The company said it’s planning to release another pair of wireless earbuds that forego ANC and get over 24 hours of battery life, but it’s unclear when those will be available.

The Wyze Buds Pro are currently available for preorder, and will start shipping in July.