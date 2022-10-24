Wyze, known for its affordable smart home products and a bit of controversy, has now updated one of its best-selling cameras, debuting the Wyze Cam v3 Pro. The new camera offers an improved resolution over its predecessor, a faster processor, better AI for more accurate detection. Best of all, the pricing is still relatively low, coming in at $49.99.

The Wyze Cam v3 Pro is still just as compact as the model before it, but now it offers recording and streaming resolution at 2K, which is a slight bump from the previous resolution of 1080p. The camera can now perform tasks even faster thanks to its new 1.2Ghz processor and Edge AI. With both of these updates, the camera can now almost instantly recognize a person when they come into the camera's view. Furthermore, it comes with a spotlight built into the unit, whereas on the previous model, it required an additional accessory. Despite having the same 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi as the previous unit, The Verge reports that it has been improved since it now has dual antennas. In addition, it has a better microphone to pick up sounds when recording and also has an enhanced speaker.

The new Wyze Cam v3 Pro is wired, and also does provide protection from the elements with its IP65 rating. Although it does come with an adapter and cable, if you're going to use it outdoors, and it's going to be exposed to rain or snow, Wyze does recommend using its outdoor power adapter. While the hardware is the main focus, Wyze has also updated its app, bringing new features like Smart Focus. Smart Focus allows the camera to keep the whole scene in frame, but also bring up the main subject in a larger window. This allows users to quickly see what's important when checking the app.

If interested in purchasing a camera, you can either head to the source link below or purchase it from Amazon. While the retail price is $49.99, Wyze does charge a $5.99 shipping fee with its orders. Amazon offers the new camera at $55, but it does not charge for shipping. Thankfully, regardless of where you purchase it from, you will be paying the same price.

Source: Wyze