Wyze Cam OG $10 $30 Save $20 A great option if you're looking to secure your home or office on a budget. Right now, the Wyze Cam OG is down to just $10. $10 at Amazon $10 at Best Buy

Security cameras are a great tool to secure your home or office. And now with prices coming down so low, it's really a no-brainer at this point. Not only does it add an extra layer of protection, but it's also a great way to keep an eye on your home or office if you're ever away.

Of course, there are going to be a ton of options available, but we recommend grabbing this Wyze OG Cam this Black Friday. Not only does it offer a ton of great features, but it's also super simple to install and, right now, costs just $10. This is the best price we've seen for this model, so get this deal while you can.

What's great about the Wyze OG Cam?

This camera is compact and easy to use. Best of all, it's easy to install as well and is feature-packed. The Wyze Cam OG delivers great image quality thanks to its 1080p sensor, which makes spotting things during the day a breeze. It also packs night vision that provides a clear picture at night, and it even takes things a step further with color night vision.

As stated before, this camera is great for monitoring your home or office, and can be used inside and outdoors, thanks to its IP65 rating. You get additional perks with two-way communication, a spotlight, and there's even a siren just in case you need to send a warning. The camera can even do the heavy lifting for you with motion detection.

Of course, there's an accompanying app that can store all your clips, and you can even have the camera record 24 hours a day if you pop in a microSD card. Overall, this camera is dead simple to use and offers tons of bang for your buck. And if you want to cover a lot of space, you can always buy a few just to have around the house. At just $10, you really can't go wrong.