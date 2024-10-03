Wyze Cam OG $20 $30 Save $10 A new camera from Wyze that's priced less than the previous model but still packs lots of features. Get it now for just $20 in this limited-time deal. $20 at Amazon

Being able to check in on your home or office with the push of a button is priceless. And while you may not need a security camera, it's a wise investment, especially when you can buy one that has tons of features and only costs $20. The Wyze Cam OG is a great example of this, with its low price point and abundance of features. Not only do you get excellent video and audio quality, but it's also easy to set up. So if you've been on the hunt for a security camera, or have been on the fence about getting one, now's going to be the perfect time to shop.

What's great about the Wyze Cam OG?

This camera is compact but still delivers excellent visuals with its 1080p image that can capture video both during the day and at night. While other cameras use IR technology that produces just a black and white image, this camera can take things a step further by delivering video in color at night. It's great for indoor monitoring, but can also be used to check up on things outside your home thanks to its IP65 rating.

The camera has integrated motion detection, along with a bright spotlight that will let intruders know that they're walking into a monitored area. If you think that things aren't quite right, you can even sound an alarm from the loud built-in siren. Naturally, this all ties into the Wyze app, which can be downloaded on any Android or iOS device. You can even store and watch your videos online with a Wyze service subscription, or store videos locally using a microSD card.

And just in case you need to communicate with someone on the other end when you're not home, you can do that through the app thanks to the two-way audio feature. You can even pair it with a smart lock so you can let folks in while you're away. Overall, this is an extremely powerful camera that really doesn't cost a lot of money. Plus, the installation is dead simple, requiring just a USB cable to get things powered up and running. So get this deal while you can, because it won't be around for long.