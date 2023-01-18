Over the span of a few years, Wyze has made quite the name for itself, offering affordable smart home products like security cameras, smart locks, smart plugs, mesh routers, and even selling home monitoring services. But for most, its bread and butter have been its security cameras, which have consistently improved with new features. Now, the company is once again ready to introduce a new line of products with its newly announced Wyze Cam OG and Wyze Cam OG Telephoto.

Despite being the latest cameras offered by the company, the Wyze Cam OG and Wyze Cam OG Telephoto come in at relatively affordable prices, with the OG coming in at $20 and the OG Telephoto coming in at $30. Wyze does state that these are introductory prices and that they will go up once the promotional period is over. But as TechCrunch reports, the normal pricing for these devices will only increase by $4 at a later date, which still makes them a steal.

So what do these Wyze cameras offers? Both offer faster processing when it comes to video compared to previous models, two-way audio communication, improved motion detection, and weather resistance. Wyze cameras also offer color night vision, giving you a better idea of what's going on in low light scenarios. Furthermore, with the OG you'll get a built-in spotlight, while the Telephoto offers a lens that zoom in up to three times.

Perhaps the most unique part about these cameras is that they are stackable, meaning you can stack one on top of the other, creating the ultimate camera system for $50. When combined, you'll get a picture in picture view in the app that will show you the overall scene, plus give you a close up as well. It's unclear what kinds of scenarios would be best for this setup but if you need it, Wyze now offers it.

If interested, you can purchase the Wyze Cam OG from the Wyze Store on Amazon. The price is set at $26 and includes the cost of shipping, same as if purchased through Wyze direct. The Wyze Cam OG Telephoto will be released at a later date.

Source: Wyze