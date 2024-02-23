Wyze Cam v3 $20 $42 Save $22 The Wyze Cam v3 provides security on the cheap with its current price coming in at just under $20. You get an impressive and compact camera that produces fantastic visuals, along with weatherproofing, making it great for use inside and outdoors. $20 at Amazon

It's easier than ever to keep our home or office secure, with affordable solutions like smart locks and doorbell cameras. Of course, if you're looking to take things to another level and get a more versatile monitoring solution for your locations, then this Wyze Cam v3 is going to be right up your alley.

You're getting a lot of great features with this model, with excellent video quality both day and night, along with a lot of smart features, making it a fantastic choice for use at the home or in an office. To top things off, the Wyze Cam v3 comes in at a stellar price with its current discount that knocks 52% off, driving the price down to just $19.98 for a limited time.

What's great about the Wyze Cam v3?

There's a lot to love about this camera, offering excellent 1080p quality video in day or at night. What makes this camera unique is that it offers impressive visuals even in the darkest environments, thanks to its new Starlight Sensor that provides full color images at night, and an f/1.6 aperture that's able to draw in more light. While this camera is great for indoor use, it can also be used outdoors as well with its IP65-rating, which allows it to easily survive when caught in bad weather.

Best of all, the camera is easy to setup, and also comes with a companion app that provides full control of what you see and hear. You can also respond to people through the camera thanks to its two-way audio, keeping those on the other side of the lens on their toes. If you happen to feel like something is off, there's also a siren that can potentially scare away unwanted intruders. The companion app can also keep you updated with alerts from the camera and

when you pair the Wyze Cam with smart speakers, you'll be easily alerted when something triggers the camera without even looking at your phone.

This really is one of the best deals available on a security camera that you'll find, and since it's so cheap, you can afford to pick up a few, to provide full coverage in your home or office. Just be sure to grab them when on sale, because at 52% off, this is an absolute steal.