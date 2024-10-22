Wyze Cam v4 $60 $170 Save $110 A pair of Wyze Cam v4s plus a one-year Cam Unlimited Wyze Security Plan subscription. This package is one of the best deals you'll find, offering everything you need to get set up and running. Best of all, it's now dirt cheap at 64% off. $60 at Amazon

Home security is a worthwhile investment, especially when the price is so affordable. And while it used to be difficult to set up, there are now plenty of options out there that make it simple and convenient, even for someone without any experience. Wyze is brand that's been around for a while, offering some of the most affordable camera options on the market. The Wyze Cam v4 is one of the brand's latest devices, providing awesome video quality and a wide range of features for a great price.

In this new bundle, you're going to get two Wyze Cam v4s along with a one-year subscription to the brand's Cam Unlimited Wyze Security Plan that will allow you to take full advantage of the cameras. While this bundle is normally priced at $170, it can now be had for an absolute steal as Amazon is discounting the package by 64%, dropping it to just $60 for a limited time. So get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about this Wyze Cam v4 bundle?

So what's so good about the Wyze Cam v4? Well, for starters, you're getting a resolution boost that increases the image quality to 2.5K. The camera also includes night vision, but also color night vision as well, giving you a new look at footage captured at night. The camera also features two-way communication, which allows you to stay in touch with whoever is on the other side of the camera.

Furthermore, you can also record all your footage in the cloud or keep it local using a microSD card. Installation is also much easier now thanks to a magnetic mount, plus there's also IP65 protection, making it perfect for use outdoors. Plus, the Wyze Cam v4 also includes a built-in spotlight, along with a siren just in case you need to ward off any intruders. And if you like to stay connected, the camera can send alerts to your phone or other smart devices too.

For the most part, this camera is an all-in-one home security solution that punches way above its price tag. And with this bundle, you're getting two cameras, plus the yearly subscription, making it a fantastic bundle to secure your home or office. Of course, if you're going to look for other solutions, then we also think investing in a smart lock is a good idea too. But just getting the Wyze Cam v4 is going to be more than enough, and the $60 price tag makes it a no-brainer.