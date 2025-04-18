Wyze Cam v4 $24 $36 Save $12 A compact and powerful security camera that's also very affordable. Right now, you can grab this one for just $24 while this deal lasts. $24 at Amazon

Wyze has been in the home security space for some years now, and, since the beginning, has offered some of the most affordable devices that you can buy. Of course, it's not all about the price when it comes to Wyze, with the brand constantly updating its lineup to offer better audio and visual quality, along with more features.

With that said, the Wyze Cam v4 is one of its best products yet, thanks to its compact size, impressive resolution, and features. The best part is that this security camera is now being offered at a discounted price from Amazon, which drops it down to just $24. This is 33% off its original retail price, and one of the best prices we've seen in quite a long time. So get it now while you still can.

What's great about the Wyze Cam v4?

When it comes to the specifications, you're looking at a 2.5K resolution security camera that offers great visual and audio clarity during the day and at night. The camera can be used both indoors and outdoors, thanks to its IP65 rating, which makes it resistant to rain and other less than ideal weather elements.

In addition to standard night vision, the camera also has color night vision, along with a spotlight that can be activated when motion is detected. There's also a built-in siren, along with two-way audio communication as well. For the most part, this camera has everything that you would want, and it isn't all that expensive at just $24.

The best part is that this camera is really easy to set up, and only requires a phone or tablet, along with a wireless network to get it up and running. Once that's good to go, you can install the camera anywhere you please. It also supports Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and you can get 24-hour recording by using a microSD card.

If this sounds like what you're looking for, now's going to be a good time to pick one, or maybe a few up. It's great for the home or office, and at this price, it's an absolute no-brainer. Of course, if you're more into tinkering, then you can always try and build yourself a security camera using a Raspberry Pi.