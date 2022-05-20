Wyze app update supports grouping lighting family products, account deletion, and more

Wyze products are a solid choice for smart home fans. The company sells a wide variety of devices, including security cameras, locks, doorbells, and much more. A wise decision before investing in smart home products, though, would be checking if they’re actively supported. After all, security vulnerabilities surface all the time, and you would want a patch as soon as possible — before someone potentially hacks into your live camera feed. Fortunately for Wyze users, the company actively releases updates to its products and mobile apps. The company has just bumped the version number of its iOS and Android apps to 2.31 — bringing support for grouping lighting family products, account deletion, and much more. Additionally, the company has released updated firmware versions for a couple of its device.

Wyze mobile app update

Apart from supporting account deletion and grouping lighting family products, version 2.31 packs some extra additions. These include support for pausing Wyze Home Monitoring, a Smart Support tool for self-diagnosis, and other improvements and bug fixes. Users on iOS and Android can now download the updated version from the respective App Store to take advantage of these changes.

Wyze products firmware updates

Mobile app updates aside, Wyze’s Cam v3 has also received some love from the company. The latest version 4.36.9.139 adds new settings for the garage door controller trigger duration. Apart from the Cam v3, the Garage Door Controller has also received an update. Version 0.10.0.21 adds support for the same new settings included in Cam v3’s new firmware. You can ensure that your devices are up to date through the Wyze mobile app.

To read the full change logs of these software updates, head to the company’s website linked below.

Do you use any of Wyze’s smart home products? If so, which? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Wyze