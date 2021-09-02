Wyze is working on a gun safe you can unlock with your fingerprint

If you’ve dabbled in smart home tech before, then you’ve probably heard of Wyze. The tech brand has gained a lot of fans over the years for its lineup of affordable yet great quality IoT products. While Wyze is best known for its security cameras, they also sell a bunch of other smart home products, including several in the home monitoring category. It appears that the company is preparing to launch a new security product in its home monitoring lineup: a battery-powered gun safe.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

Recent versions of the Wyze app for Android reveal work on a new product called the Wyze Gun Safe. We extracted a few low-resolution images of the product from the app, which show a sleek rectangular box with four buttons for the 4–8-digit access code and an indentation for the fingerprint sensor. We can’t tell how big the Wyze Gun Safe is from these images, but it’s unlikely you’ll be able to store a large firearm in it.

We were also able to launch the setup flow that new users will have to go through. The setup process reveals that the Wyze Gun Safe uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone or tablet, that pairing is done by pressing and holding a button inside the gun safe, that the access code is downloaded to the safe but can be reset from within the Wyze app, and that the safe can be renamed from within the app.

More strings within the app reveal that the Wyze Gun Safe will support multiple fingerprints that are stored on the safe (but only the owner of the safe can add new fingerprints), that owners can create guest codes to unlock the safe, that the safe’s firmware can be updated when it’s connected to your phone, and that the interior and keypad light timers can be adjusted.

Nearly two months ago, Wyze emailed customers with a survey asking them if they owned a firearm. Many assumed that Wyze was preparing to launch a gun safe, and it seems those assumptions are correct. Given that assets for the safe and a setup flow are already present in the Wyze app, we probably won’t have to wait long for the company to launch the product. We don’t know what the price will be, but given the company’s history, it’ll probably be pretty affordable. As for whether or not you should buy this cheap gun safe, well, we’ll have to wait until the LockPickingLawyer gets his hands on one.