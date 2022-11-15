While Wyze is typically known for its affordable wireless security cameras, it has branched out over the years, offering connected home products like door locks, indoor lighting systems, smart light bulbs, and more. Today, the company has announced its first wireless router, the Wyze Mesh Router, and Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro.

The Wyze Mesh Router can cover up to 1,500 square feet with one unit and offers support for 50 or more devices at one time without any speed degradation. As far as wireless speeds go, you're looking at dual-band Wi-Fi 6 with up to 3 Gbps speeds and can expect an easy setup thanks to the accompanying Wyze app. The Wyze Mesh Router is available as a single router or comes in a two-pack, with the single version costing $93.99 and the two-pack costing $173.99.

The Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro can cover up to 2,000 square feet with one unit and offers support for 75 or more devices at one time without any speed degradation. Wireless speeds are a bit quicker here with the Pro model, with support for tri-band Wi-Fi 6 and wireless speeds that can go up to 5.4 Gbps. Similar to the standard model, you'll also have easy access and setup to the router thanks to the accompanying Wyze app. The Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro is available as a single router or can be purchased as a pair, with the single version costing $173.99 and the two-pack costing $273.99.

The Wyze Mesh Router is currently available for sale, while the Pro model is on the Wyze website as "coming soon." Of course, these prices aren't low by any means, but Wyze does offer prices that are just a touch below its competitors. If you need the best technology out currently, this might be a good option. But be aware that Wi-Fi 7 is just around the corner.

Source: Wyze

Via: The Verge