Wyze Pan V2 $29.99 $49.99 Save $20 The Wyze Pan V2 is an indoor camera that gives you the freedom of movement, with pan, tilt, and zoom functions. $29.99 Amazon $29.99 Best Buy

Cyber Monday might have gone, but that doesn't mean the deals have to go away. In fact, it feels like there might be better deals today than there were the past couple of weeks, especially when it comes to some Wyze products. If you've been looking to purchase an easy-to-use indoor security camera solution, you've probably heard of Wyze, a company that has built its reputation by offering affordable home security products.

The Wyze Pan V2 is now being offered at a discount for a limited time, costing just $29.99, which is $20 off of its retail price. The Pan V2 is a powerful indoor camera that offers pan, tilt, and zoom functions, making it easy to monitor your home while you're away. You can also set waypoints, which will have the camera automatically check four preset zones, making it easy to monitor the most important parts of your home or office.

Additionally, the camera features motion and sound detection, and when either is detected, it will alert the owner immediately through its mobile app. Furthermore, it will automatically begin recording when sound or motion is detected, making it easy to sift through video footage when necessary. The unit also has color night vision, which allows objects in the dark to become even clearer, up to 25 times, according to Wyze.

Wyze has been around for quite some time and offers some of the best affordable security solutions on the market. The Wyze Pan V2 is an indoor camera that offers just a little more than your average security camera. You get the flexibility of placing it anywhere you want because it has rotational movement, along with pan and tilt. As mentioned before, it is now on sale, coming in at $29.99, which is $20 less than its normal price.