Setting up a smart home from scratch can be prohibitively expensive, requiring a wide range of equipment. From basic things like smart lights to premium products like smart appliances, you have to buy a lot of stuff to convert your humble abode into an automated home of the future. But you can make it a bit easier on your pocket by patiently waiting for deals on products you want to level up your smart home experience over time.

Prime Day is great for this, offering some incredible deals on smart home tech, from cameras to doorbells. One of the most intriguing is this bargain deal on the Wyze video doorbell with a chime that brings it down to just $30. That's a small price to pay for unmatched smart home security.

The Wyze video doorbell is a steal at $30

For the price of a (really nice) gourmet burger, you can secure your front door with 24/7 video surveillance, two-way audio communication, and voice assistant support. The Wyze video doorbell will give you instant notifications whenever someone's at your door, even when you're away from home, and you can get a high-quality head-to-toe view of your visitor with its 1080p 3:4 aspect ratio camera.

It also features a night mode, so you can keep an eye on your front door even when it's dark outside. In addition, you get motion detection with smart alerts to help you keep porch pirates at bay. And since it's a hardwired doorbell, you get around-the-clock security without constantly changing batteries. That's a lot of features for $30, which makes this Prime Day deal hard to miss. Grab your Wyze video doorbell right away by following the link above before it goes out of stock.