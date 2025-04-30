Your motherboard's BIOS may look intimidating, but it holds the keys to unlocking extra performance and features for your PC. Entering your BIOS and tweaking a few settings can do quite a bit for the stability, efficiency, and peak power of your PC if you know where to look. Even if you're a complete newcomer to PCs, there are a few BIOS settings you should tweak to get the most out of your computer.

5 Enable XMP or EXPO to overclock your memory

The first step for any BIOS optimizations

The first thing you should do when you enter your BIOS is check your XMP or EXPO settings. If you aren't familiar, XMP and EXPO are branded names for memory overclocking profiles included on your RAM. They're validated for stability, and you'll only get the rated speed of your memory if you turn on a profile. You'll almost always see your XMP profile as one of the first options in your BIOS, showing up in the simplified view available on Gigabyte, MSI, and Asus motherboards. Recent memory kits sometimes include several XMP or EXPO profiles; the first profile is almost always the one that achieves the rated speed for your memory kit.

Even if you've flicked on an XMP profile, it never hurts to double-check. XMP isn't enabled by default, so if you load the optimized defaults in your BIOS, it'll wipe out your XMP settings. Additionally, new BIOS updates will set XMP back to default, so you'll want to make sure you head back into your BIOS to enable the feature.

Modern motherboards will usually call the overclocking XMP for Intel platforms and EXPO for AMD platforms, but they're the same thing. You can use XMP memory in an AMD build, just as you can use EXPO memory in an Intel build. If you're using an older AMD platform, however, you might see the overclocking profiles under a different name. Some boards call the feature DOCP, A-XMP, or AMP. They all reference the overclocking profile that is stored on the memory module.