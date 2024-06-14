Key Takeaways AI PCs are becoming the norm, with on-device AI offering faster, more efficient performance than cloud processing.

NPUs are specialized processors inspired by the human brain, optimized for data-driven parallel computing.

On-device AI makes computers more accessible, with features tailored to individual habits and preferences.

What do the terms AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), and Neural Processing Units (NPUs) have in common? They’re all fancy buzzwords that you likely scoff at. As a writer who closely follows the tech industry, I’m just as tired as you are of hearing these words every day since ChatGPT was first released. However, there’s a reason why the best laptops and desktop computers are implementing more and more AI features as the days go by.

Like it or not, 2024 is shaping up to be the year of the AI PC. On-device AI is the big feature this year, and even Apple has joined the party with a new suite of features called Apple Intelligence. As such, it’s gotten to the point where these features are hard to ignore. You’re completely free to dismiss AI PCs or NPUs as gimmicks, but bear with me as I explain why that’s not the case.

Related After speaking with Intel, I'm excited for the future of "AI PC" We interviewed Robert Hallock, Senior Director of Technical Marketing at Intel, to talk about what the future of AI looks like to Intel.

4 The way NPUs work is quite interesting

Deep learning is actually a very old idea

Source: AMD

NPU (Neural Processing Unit) is a term that you’ll hear a lot this year from manufacturers like Qualcomm, AMD, and Intel. To put it simply, NPUs are dedicated processors that are part of a larger SoC like Apple Silicon or Snapdragon’s X series. In some edge computing devices, NPUs can be standalone components as well, but that’s beside the point. These specialized processors are tailored to execute and accelerate neural network and AI operations.

They are optimized for data-driven parallel computing, meaning they can process an enormous amount of data simultaneously. This makes them efficient and ideal for processing tasks such as speed recognition, object detection, background blurring, and natural language processing. You know how Tesla’s Autopilot can detect vehicles, lanes, and people? That’s all thanks to an NPU.

The most interesting thing is that the design and functionality of NPUs are inspired by the human brain. Think about it: in your brain, billions of neurons communicate through synapses. Complex processing and learning is achieved through the adjustment of synaptic strengths.

Similarly, artificial neural networks consist of layers of interconnected nodes (similar to neurons) that process input data. These networks learn by adjusting the weights of the connection between nodes based on input data and desired output. An NPU is designed to then efficiently perform specific operations on these neural networks.

If you want to learn more, this MIT post explains the deep learning and neural network processes more deeply.

3 On-device AI is more useful than you think

Copilot+ and Apple Intelligence are proof of that

Close

You’ve likely already been using AI tools like ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini for a while now, but on-device AI promises features that are even more useful. For example, with Apple Intelligence, you get ChatGPT integrated straight into your iPhone, Mac, and iPad. This allows you to access the latest GPT-4.0 model in almost any app, and you don’t even need an account.

With on-device AI, your voice assistants will also get smarter at understanding context. For example, if you ask the voice assistant “Play me the song that James sent me last night”, it will pull that context from your messages and play the desired song for you in your music app of choice.

You also get a ton of excellent features with Microsoft’s AI suite, Copilot+. Recall is a feature that allows you to describe elements of a certain document or file so that you can quickly access it. This eliminates the need for digging through different directories or folders. Another cool feature is Cocreator, which you can use for generating images or text. If you’re drawing a simple scene in the Paint app, you can ask Cocreator to enhance it and add extra details.

Remember, all of this is happening in real-time on your device. These are just a few features that highlight the usefulness of on-device AI, and you can expect better and more refined features as we move forward.

2 Improved performance and efficiency

AI assistants have never been faster

Another compelling reason to embrace AI PCs is the significant improvement in performance and efficiency that they can bring to the table. On-device AI can leverage the power of NPUs to run machine learning models directly on your device. This means that tasks that traditionally require cloud processing, such as voice recognition or language translation, can now be performed locally. This reduces latency, makes your apps and AI assistants respond faster, and enhances privacy. The last bit is true, because your data won’t go to external servers for processing.

On-device AI could also potentially allow for smarter resource management. Traditional computers already have power-saving features, but these could become rudimentary when your PC can fine-tune resource management based on sophisticated AI models. I admit that this is a bit speculative for now, but it’s a popular request that AI PCs could fulfill in the near future.

On top of that, Microsoft is baking smart features like Adaptive Dimming and Adaptive Lock directly into Copilot+ PCs to further improve battery life and ease of use.

1 Better Accessibility

Source: Apple

With on-device AI, computers will get more inclusive and easier to use for everyone, particularly for people with disabilities. As AI-driven voice recognition improves, you’ll be able to interact with your device using voice commands instead of traditional input methods like typing or using a mouse. Companies have been attempting this for ages now, but the implementation will finally get better thanks to local AI.

Similarly, your AI PC will likely have more sophisticated speech-to-text and text-to-speech functionalities, both of which can help people with hearing and visual impairments, respectively. Again, this functionality already exists, it’s just that it’s going to get better with more sophisticated natural language processing.

Even if you don’t have a disability, you’ll still find AI PCs more accessible and easier to use. By learning your habits and preferences, the AI assistant on your device can offer tailored suggestions and shortcuts. For example, if you often like to play games on a Friday night, your AI assistant might suggest enabling a Do Not Disturb mode to reduce interruptions. It could also recommend launching Steam or a specific game you’re playing often.

It still pays to be cautious

I know that a lot of this post comes off as though I’m actively advocating for AI PCs, and that’s true to some extent. However, it is always good to look at things with a balanced and nuanced approach. You have to walk the line between enthusiasm and caution carefully, especially with all the ethical implications of AI. For example, some people are rightfully cautious about privacy with Microsoft’s Recall feature. The jury is still out, but we are hopeful about the potential ahead of us.