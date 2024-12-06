When it comes to building a PC, seasoned veterans know that the tools in your toolkit are just about as important as the components you are using to build your PC. There's no real definitive answer as to which tools you need, and in most cases you can get by with a decent screwdriver. However, the more tools you have, the easier things will be and the better your PC will look when it is done.

Building a PC is considered an art form by some. There are a lot of decisions, from picking the components to putting them all together and making sure everything matches up and looks nice. The tools you use to get the job done will make a big difference in the process and outcome. Some tools are used for testing, while others are directly used to build the PC, all of which are equally important in your quest to craft the best PC you can.

6 PSU tester

Close

A cheap PSU tester can be a lifesaver and is something I swear by. Even just using one of the cheap $10 ones will let you know if your power supply is DOA or faulty before starting the PC build. Powering on a faulty PSU inside a newly built PC can also cause issues and fry components. You could lose your CPU or even GPU if a faulty power supply is connected and turned on. For only $10, it can save you a lot of hassle down the road.