Key Takeaways Elon Musk has announced that the feature to block users on X (formerly Twitter) will be removed, excluding DMs.

Blocking a user on X prevents unwanted interactions and completely blocks that user's access to public posts.

While there are other tools on X to prevent harassment, such as muting and making accounts private, they are not as seamless as blocking. It is unclear when this change will take effect.

It's been a while since Elon Musk ruffled some feathers, but now, he's announced a big change coming to X formerly Twitter, that has definitely caught the attention of the media and its users. Musk has announced that the feature to block users will be removed. While this will come as a shock to some, it's unclear when this change will occur.

Musk started the day by asking users on X formerly Twitter "Is there ever a reason to block vs mute someone?" A couple of hours later, he let users know that the feature to block users would be "deleted" from the platform, with it only applying to DMs going forward. Unfortunately, Musk didn't supply a reason for this change, but as you can imagine, this is pretty big.

If you've never used X before, the action of blocking a user is pretty self-explanatory, and it allows users to prevent unwanted interactions on the platform. The action also prevents the blocked users from seeing public-facing posts from that user on X. In other words, it's a complete blackout for that blocked user when it happens. It's a powerful tool, and while many have found it useful, it's going away, so what can be done?

Well, X does have some other tools to prevent harassment and unwanted interactions. If you don't want to see or interact with an account, you can mute it, and this will prevent the posts from entering your timeline or popping up in your notifications. In addition, users can also make their accounts private, only allowing those that follow to see the content of the timeline. Furthermore, this mode doesn't allow users to follow freely, as authorization to follow is first required.

While having a private account is a great solution, it does become a bit of a pain if you're trying to share tweets, because they won't be available to anyone outside your current followers. Although there are alternate solutions to blocking, they aren't as seamless, but it looks like this might be the way going forward. As of now, blocking an account is still an active feature, and while Musk has stated that it's going away, it's unclear when and if this change will really occur.