Xbox celebrates 20th anniversary with a translucent controller and headset

Microsoft is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand with a handful of new products for fans. The original Xbox console launched on November 15th, 2001, and paved the way for Microsoft to become one of the biggest names in gaming.

Headlining today’s announcements is the new 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller. This is a custom version of the modern Xbox Wireless Controller – the model that launched with the Xbox Series X|S – but now with design elements that celebrate the occasion. The faceplate is translucent, and there’s a small 20th anniversary emblem below the face buttons. All the buttons have gray labels, except the Xbox button now has a green accent, and the rubberized handles on the back of the controller are also green.

At its heart, it’s still the modern Xbox Wireless Controller, so it’ll work the the current generation of Xbox consoles, the Xbox One, and Bluetooth-enabled devices including Windows PCs, Android, and iOS. If you connect this controller to the Xbox Series X|S consoles, you also unlock an exclusive dynamic background for the console’s dashboard.

This special edition Xbox Wireless Controller will cost $69.99 and be available on November 15th. Pre-order pages are already live.

There’s also a special edition of the Xbox Stereo Headset, a wired headset that Microsoft recently launched for Xbox users. Similar to the Xbox Wireless Controller, this special edition of the headset features translucent earcups, and bright green accents on the microphone and other places. Otherwise, it’s the same as the original headset, with easy-to-use volume controls on the earcups and support for spatial sound technologies like Dolby Atmos.

The Xbox Stereo Headset celebrating the Xbox anniversary will be available on November 15th, but you can pre-order it today for $69.99.

Aside from that, Razer is joining the fray with its own 20th anniversary limited edition of the Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox, which originally launched just last month. This charging stand allows you to display your controller while it’s charging, and just like the special edition controller, it features a translucent faceplate and a green logo celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox. It’s not known when this one will be available yet, but you can sign up on Razer’s website to be notified when it happens.

Finally, Microsoft also announced some 20th anniversary Xbox gear, including t-shirts, long sleeves, and hats, which you can buy today on the Xbox website.