Key Takeaways The Xbox 360 Store & Marketplace is closing July 29, 2024, but backward compatibility remains a priority for Microsoft.

Multiplayer gaming & downloading purchased titles on Xbox 360 are still available post-closure.

Gift cards & account balances remain safe, but in-game content redemption codes must be used before July 29th.

Love it or hate it, the Xbox 360 was a big hit for Microsoft. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and support for the Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace is coming to an end. Fortunately, you don't have to be in the dark about what's changing and what's staying the same, as Microsoft has laid out a handy FAQ to answer your burning questions.

The Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace are leaving: here's what it means for you

As stated on Xbox Support, both the Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace are going away on July 29, 2024. That's only a few weeks away, and given how well Microsoft handles backward compatibility with its systems, this actually means a lot more to people than you may first imagine. Fortunately, Microsoft has included a handy guide to help you out with what to expect.

For example, if you want to play online games on your Xbox 360, that is, surprisingly, still staying:

You’ll still be able to play multiplayer as usual on previously downloaded games and games owned on disc. Online services per game will vary based on publisher support for legacy titles.

Also, you won't need to break out the HDD extension to get all your games downloaded ASAP. Microsoft has stated that, while you can no longer purchase new games, you can still download titles you've bought through your Xbox Live download history. It's a nice gesture from Microsoft that will keep people using Xbox 360s happy.

So, how about that backward compatibility? Microsoft has worked hard to bring older titles onto its newer consoles, but what good is that if you can no longer purchase them? Fortunately, Microsoft explicitly states that, while the Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace are going down, other storefronts that happen to support Xbox 360 games will keep their games:

...​​​​​you’ll still be able to make purchases for Xbox 360 and Original Xbox backward compatible content on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and xbox.com,. Note that in-game purchases for these items will not be supported through in-game menus. These purchases must be made in the Microsoft Store on Xbox or on xbox.com.

On top of that, any account balance and gift cards you've accrued over the years will stick around, as they're tied to your account. However, if you've been sitting on a redemption code for in-game content, get it redeemed before July 29th comes around.

While Microsoft has made the service closure as painless for gamers as possible, not everyone is happy with the company. For instance, our own Asad Khan has never been more frustrated over how Microsoft handles its Xbox division.