PC gaming handhelds have exploded onto the market since the launch of Valve's Steam Deck. We now have a variety of different options from big-name brands, with most devices running Windows. While you'll get the most seamless installation experience using a Windows device, it isn't the smoothest experience overall.

Although a majority of apps are built with Windows in mind, gaming handhelds are a new type of device that really hasn't been explored in-depth until now. For this reason, device manufacturers, along with software developers have been working hard to make the experience better.

Jump back in and an easier to use friends panel

Towards the tail end of last year, Microsoft delivered a new "compact mode" that would optimize Windows for smaller screen devices. Now, it's bringing more improvements to its Xbox experience by evolving the previously mentioned compact mode, by adding Jump back in and improvements to the friends panel.

This news comes direct from Microsoft, sharing the new features through Xbox Wire. It will be available to Xbox Insiders that are enrolled in the PC Gaming Preview. What's great about Jump back in is that it will let you quickly resume gameplay, without experiencing any additional load times. This feature will work with up to nine games, and will let users seamlessly hop right back in.

The menu system is quite simple, with games you've played in the past being represented as cards. Once you click on a card, you'll be taken to the game's hub, where you'll be able to start playing the game without issue. Of course, this isn't the only thing that's been changed with this update, with Microsoft also improving the friends panel. Going forward, users will be able to access friends easily by going to the sidebar.

As stated prior. if you want access to these new features, you're going to need to be enrolled in the PC Gaming Preview. Those enrolled can download the new update today, and will at some point next week, be able to provide feedback on the changes. So far, the changes from Microsoft have been pretty good, and going forward, hopefully things will only get better as more and more devices begin to hit the market.