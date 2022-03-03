Xbox app on Windows rolling out new game installation and modding features

The Microsoft Store (previously known as the Windows Store) garnered plenty of criticism during the Windows 10 era, as it lacked some of the features that were common in other application installers and game launchers. Many of those complaints were also related to the Xbox app, an additional component used for Xbox Game Pass access and other features. Microsoft completely redesigned the Store for Windows 11, and now the company is rolling out a few helpful improvements for the Store and Xbox PC app.

Microsoft is now rolling out three important features for the Xbox app on PC — you can now choose where your games are installed, you can access the files for “select games”, and more games can be modded. These are all features that have always been available for games and applications installed outside of the Microsoft Store or Xbox app. You can also move game files without re-downloading and reinstalling them, which usually requires digging in folders with popular game platforms like Steam, so Microsoft gets some brownie points there.

These features were already available to Xbox Insiders, but starting this past Tuesday, Microsoft is rolling them out to everyone. Now that the Xbox app will be closer in functionality to other game stores/launchers, Xbox Game Pass on PC is seemingly a better deal than ever, especially as long as it stays at the current price of $9.99 per month.

Microsoft also revealed several games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the same announcement. Far: Changing Tides is now available, with Kentucky Route Zero and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy both arriving on March 10. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are also receiving exclusive items for EA Sports UFC 4 on consoles, and Halo Infinite on all platforms. Four games are also leaving Game Pass on March 15: Nier: Automata, Phogs!, Torchlight III, and The Surge 2.

Source: Xbox

Via: Ghacks