Key Takeaways Microsoft has updated the Xbox app on Windows 11 with a "compact mode" for a better gaming experience on PC handhelds.

It is available for all Windows 11 users.

The compact mode features a touch-friendly interface with a collapsed sidebar, providing more room to navigate and access games faster.

Microsoft just updated the Xbox app on Windows 11, and it's a pretty special one. The app now features a "compact mode" which should make it easier to enjoy PC handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally, or the Lenovo Legion Go.

Available for all Windows 11 users, and not just those on handhelds, this new compact mode should really enhance your gaming experience. It gives you a more "intuitive" user experience. Basically, it's a more touch-friendly user interface for smaller screens, where you might not have a mouse or keyboard.

In the compact mode, you'll see that the sidebar will collapse into icons. This will give you more room to look through your content and get to games faster. You can enable it by clicking on your profile icon in the top-left of the app, and changing the toggle for "Compact mode" to the on position. Check it out below.

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft is also working with PC handheld makers to make sure that Compact mode will be turned on by default. As we noted in our review of the Asus ROG Ally, Windows really holds back gaming handhelds, since it's not optimized for such small screens. Today's update shows the company is committed to helping fix that issue. Microsoft also hinted at other features beyond this too, as it noted that it is continuing to focus on additional updates that will "deliver a great Xbox app experience for Windows handheld screens."

Beyond this, the Xbox app also picked up some improvements to notifications and banners. You now have the option to show only unread notifications in the notification drop down on the Xbox app on PC. There's also a new Gaming Services Repair Tool that you can try if you have issues with missing games or content when you launch the app. It will be under "Support."

To grab today's update, you'll want to click on the Get the latest version of the app link at the bottom of the Xbox app. Or, you can simply go to the Microsoft Store and click Library and the Get Updates button.