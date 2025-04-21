Xbox has added brand-new features to its gaming ecosystem in an April 2025 update. The update is designed to give players more freedom in gaming their own way, ringing true to the "Xbox, Play Anywhere" tagline the company has been running with lately.

And, if you've been an Xbox user, you could argue that this update, announced on Wednesday (April 16th), is one of the most exciting updates that the console has received in a while in this next-gen era.

Here is everything you need to know about the April 2025 Xbox update.

Related 10 biggest Xbox Game Pass releases coming in 2025 Xbox Game Pass continues to be a great deal, but the value of the deal grows with these games coming to the service in 2025.

Streaming and buying video games just became so much easier