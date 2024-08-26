Key Takeaways Xbox cloud gaming works on low-power devices, no processing needed - just download the app and start gaming.

Microsoft expands cloud gaming service to Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Cube, making Xbox gaming accessible on big screens.

To access cloud gaming, ensure you have a compatible Xbox controller and active Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Price recently increased.

The cool thing about Xbox cloud gaming is that it works on low-power devices. After all, it doesn't have to do any of the processing to render the game - that's the cloud server's job. As such, Microsoft has been hard at work bringing the service onto low-power streaming devices, which are already designed to handle video feeds. We've already seen the Redmond giant bring Xbox gaming to the Fire TV Stick, and now the company wants to go one step further.

Related Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen review: The best e-reader for most people The latest Paperwhite is a marked improvement over its predecessor, offering a big display, a comfortable reading experience, and insane battery life.

Microsoft brings Xbox cloud gaming to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Cube

In a post on its official X feed, the Xbox team has announced that its cloud gaming service is coming to the first-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the third-generation Fire TV Cube. These two devices join the second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max to let you play your cloud games on the big screen, no console required.

If you want to get gaming, you'll need a compatible Xbox controller and an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Once you have both of those squared away, download the Xbox app from the Amazon Store. Boot it up, and you're ready to game.

If you haven't touched the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in a while and want to re-subscribe for this perk, watch out. Microsoft has recently bumped up the price of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan, so be prepared for a minor shock when you see the new price point.