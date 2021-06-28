Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available to everyone on iOS and Windows

If you’ve been eager to play the games available on Xbox Game Pass through the cloud on your PC or Apple device, here’s some good news for you. Microsoft has announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming is now fully available to users on iOS and Windows. The service had launched for these platforms in a limited beta back in April, but now anyone with an iOS device or Windows PC should be able to take it for a spin. That is, as long as you’re in one of the 22 supported countries.

For those unfamiliar, Xbox Cloud Gaming is a part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It allows users to play over 100 games by streaming them from the cloud. That means you can play high-end titles like Gears 5, DOOM, or the entire Yakuza franchise on your phone or PC. Xbox Cloud Gaming first launched on Android last year, but it’s now available on Windows and iOS devices through a web browser. Officially supported browsers include Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Safari. Players can access www.xbox.com/play to start streaming their games from the cloud. Microsoft is also eventually bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to the Xbox app on Windows.

But that’s not all that’s new. Xbox Cloud Gaming is powered by Xbox consoles in data centers, and now, all those consoles have been upgraded to the Xbox Series X. The Series X is the most powerful Xbox console that’s available, and this upgrade means that cloud games now load faster and perform better. The new Series X fleet may also provide a more reliable connection thanks to those performance improvements. Microsoft started upgrading the consoles in its data center last week, but the company has made the transition official today.

However, don’t go in expecting to be able to stream your games at 4K and leave your console behind. Microsoft says it will cap the streaming quality at 1080p and up to 60FPS. Considering the power of the Xbox Series X, maintaining that framerate and resolution shouldn’t be a challenge. Of course, that will depend mostly on your connection to Microsoft’s servers.

Microsoft says it will continue to “innovate and add more features” to improve the service. However, it didn’t share any details of what that means.