Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles

Microsoft is once again expanding the reach of Xbox Cloud Gaming by bringing it to Xbox Series X|S and One consoles starting today. This gives players the chance to try out games before downloading them, or play through them entirely while saving space on their console.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is part of Microsoft’s subscription service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and it first debuted on Android phones. Microsoft has been expanding it, though, and nowadays, you can already use it on PC, as well as on the web, which works for computers and iOS devices. With the November system update, Xbox consoles will now be able to join the party, too. Microsoft says it’s launching the service in 25 countries, and Brazil will be added to the list soon.

It’s no secret that Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming, getting you access to over 100 games for a relatively small monthly fee. And Game Pass Ultimate brings those games to platforms that couldn’t usually play games of that caliber, like phones or lower-end PCs. For Xbox consoles, the benefits have more to do with how quickly you can launch a game. There are plenty of games on Xbox Game Pass, but they may not all be for you, so having to wait for a large download only to find out you don’t like a game can be annoying. With cloud gaming, you can try a game via the cloud first, then decide if you want to download it.

Another big benefit is specific to Xbox One users. As more and more games start launching exclusively on the Xbox Series X|S, cloud gaming allows users of the previous generation of consoles to play these newer titles. Right now, that includes titles like The Medium and Recompile, with Microsoft Flight Simulator coming in early 2022. Given how hard it is to find the new Xbox consoles in some markets, this is great news if you just want to play the new games.

If you want to try out Xbox Cloud Gaming on your console right now, check for system updates on your Xbox. Ince you have the latest update, you should see a cloud icon for games that support cloud gaming, and you can start playing them right away. This update also includes new accessibility features like new color filters, improved audio settings, and more. Additionally, Microsoft is rolling out a new firmware update for some controllers, adding the reduced latency and better cross-device support of the Xbox Series X|S controller. This update applies to the Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth for the Xbox One, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controller.