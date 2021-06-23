Xbox Cloud Gaming now uses the Series X for faster and higher quality streaming

Microsoft’s cloud gaming platform, Xbox Cloud Gaming, is getting a big performance upgrade. Earlier this month, Microsoft revealed it was in the final stages of upgrading Microsoft datacenters around the world with the Xbox X series hardware. It looks like this hardware upgrade is now complete, with users now seeing options to select higher graphics and frame rates on certain games.

Switching to the new Xbox Series X-based blade servers promises faster loading times, higher frame rates, and improved graphics performance. As spotted by ArsTechnica, games like Yakuza: Like a Dragon load nearly instantly and offer options to select higher resolution or higher framerates. However, the upgrade isn’t noticeable on every title. For example, ArsTechnica notes that Ori and the Will of the Wisps still takes up to 1 minute and 44 seconds to reach the main screen while NBA 2K21 doesn’t show much difference, so it looks like there’s still some optimization to be done on Microsoft’s end.

Up until now, Microsoft was using Xbox One S-based blade servers, with each server consisting of eight customized Xbox One S units in a 2U enclosure. Microsoft plans to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Xbox One Console later this year, and it will soon add support for web browsers such as Edge, Chrome, and Safari. Currently, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available in 22 countries as an invite-only service. However, Microsoft will be bringing its cloud gaming service to more markets such as Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan.

Microsoft is also working with TV manufacturers to integrate the Xbox Cloud Gaming service directly into smart TVs. In addition, the Xbox app for PC is also set to receive cloud gaming support. Apart from this, the Redmond firm is also working on an Xbox game streaming device, which will allow users to play Xbox Cloud games on any TV.