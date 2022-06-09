Xbox Cloud Gaming landing on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs, expands to Argentina and New Zealand

As the not-E3 season kicks into full flow, Xbox is starting the ball rolling with some big cloud-related announcements. Ahead of the joint Xbox-Bethesda showcase this weekend, we’re being treated to some platform news for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

“With Xbox’s 20th anniversary recently behind us, it’s also important to let you know what to expect from Team Xbox, including our devices and services, as we build a platform for the next 20 years of gaming. Today, we’d like to share what we’re doing next to continue making Xbox the best value in gaming for players to enjoy the best games, across genres and across console, PC, and cloud, including new Xbox Game Studios titles with Xbox Game Pass the same day they launch.”

The first piece of juicy news is the arrival of Xbox Cloud Gaming to Samsung’s 2022 smart TV lineup. It will take its place in the Samsung Gaming Hub from June 30 and needs only a Microsoft account and a Bluetooth controller. Fortnite will be included free for everyone as on other Xbox Cloud Gaming platforms. For the rest you’ll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

While it’s only a small subset of smart TVs for now it’s certainly a step in the right direction. With rumors swirling about the “Keystone,” a confirmed, but as yet unreleased, dedicated streaming device, and now this news, Xbox is clearly making a continued push into the cloud.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is launching in Argentina and New Zealand

What’s even better than more hardware is more gamers getting access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. Two new countries are now part of the Xbox Cloud Gaming family. Gamers in Argentina and New Zealand are now getting their first access to the service. All of the same rules apply, including supported devices and free access to all for Fortnite.

Microsoft recently announced at Build that Xbox Cloud Gaming has over 10 million players so the demand is most definitely there. The next evolution is also being teased, with Xbox preparing to make some of your purchased games available through the cloud.

“We’re excited to share that later this year, it’s our intent to roll out the ability for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play, from the cloud, select games they already own or have purchased outside the Xbox Game Pass library. ”

This is sure to be a popular feature considering the size of the Xbox catalog and would bring Xbox Cloud Gaming more into line with services like Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

