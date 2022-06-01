Xbox Cloud Gaming gets a couple of big hitters from Ubisoft in June

June is already shaping up to be a big month for cloud gaming fans. Following on from Google Stadia getting a raft of new titles, Xbox Cloud Gaming is going to see some hot titles joining its own library. Ubisoft is a big supporter of cloud gaming across all platforms, and June will see two more of its titles join Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud.

First up on June 1 is For Honor: Marching Fire Edition. This includes the base game and the Marching Fire expansion. As it’s a Series X|S enhanced title it should play quite nicely on the cloud. For Honor is based on melee combat and has both a campaign and multiplayer aspects for players to sink their teeth into.

Ubisoft’s second hitting the cloud on June 7 is Assassin’s Creed Origins. Set in Ancient Egypt, Origins will be receiving its next-gen just before its arrival on Game Pass and the cloud. This means 60 FPS gameplay most importantly. With Xbox Cloud Gaming based now on the Series X console, cloud players will get to experience Assassin’s Creed Origins at its very best. Not only that, but Origins will be getting its own Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk, with a free upgrade to the Deluxe edition in store.

The Deluxe Pack includes The Ambush at Sea mission, The Desert Cobra pack (including one outfit, two legendary weapons, one legendary shield, and one mount), and three Ability points. Not too shabby.

Besides the Ubisoft support, two further titles will be joining the cloud library on June 7, with Chorus and Disc Room joining the mix.

There are also five titles slated to leave Game Pass on June 15, all of which are currently available through the cloud as well as console and PC. So now’s the time to finish up playing Greedfall, Limbo, Worms Rumble, Darkest Dungeon, and Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance.

