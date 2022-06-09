Xbox Design Lab is back, bigger, and adds 11 new countries to the roster

The coming days are going to see a smorgasbord of gaming-related news as we enter into the period formerly known as E3. Xbox is getting ahead of the game and its own showcase with some big news for the future of the Xbox Design Lab. It has actually been offline for a little while, but now it seems like we know why.

Xbox Design Lab is getting even more customizations and opening up in 11 new markets. So more people can make the best Xbox controller they’ve ever seen.

“Xbox Design Lab allows players across the globe the opportunity to express their personalities and opens up billions of possible combinations. Today, we have expanded that audience and the range of customization options and colors.”

First up there are new colors and camo cases to choose from to make your controller really your own. Here’s a full breakdown of them all:

Colors – Soft Pink, Soft Orange, Soft Green, and Soft Purple.

Soft Pink, Soft Orange, Soft Green, and Soft Purple. Camo – M ineral C amo, A rctic C amo, F orest C amo, S andglow C amo, and B laze C amo.

The new pastel colors are a welcome addition and come at a similar time as Scuf introducing similar shades to its own custom controllers. The camo finishes all sound pretty hot, too, and all are welcome additions to the already massive catalog.

But what’s better than more customizations? That would be more people being able to take advantage of said customizations. Xbox Design Lab is now available in 11 new countries including:

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Czech Republic

Greece

Hungary

Norway

Slovakia

Switzerland

Additionally, Taiwan will join as a 12th sometime later this summer. Xbox has a ton of other news in store this week, also announcing some expansions of Xbox Cloud Gaming. Everything culminates in the Xbox-Bethesda joint showcase on June 12. The fun all begins for gamers on June 9 with the Summer Game Fest.

Source: Xbox